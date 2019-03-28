Judge Garnett Rodgers Jr., 93 of Campbellsville, Kentucky, died Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Grandview Nursing Facility.
|
He was preceded in death by his wife: Doris L. Rattliff Rodgers.
He is survived by a daughter: Jennifer Rodgers of Campbellsville; two sons: Mark Rodgers (Lisa) of Campbellsville, Randy Rodgers (Jane) of London, KY; four grandchildren: Marcus Rodgers (Mary Kate), Kayla Rodgers all of Campbellsville, Aaron Rodgers and James Rodgers of London; and a sister: Sara Murray of Greensburg.
Funeral services were at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019, at St. Mark United Methodist Church in Campbellsville with burial in the Campbellsville Memorial Gardens. Cowherd and Parrott Funeral Home in Greensburg was in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Memorials requested to: St. Mark United Methodist Church or the Methodist Children's Home.
Cowherd & Parrott Funeral Home
206 South Main St.
Greensburg, KY 42743
(270) 932-4271
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Mar. 28, 2019