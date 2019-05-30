Judy Dixon Draper, 70, of Campbellsville was born on May 22, 1948, to Nancy (Humphress) Dixon and the late Wayne Dixon.
She died on Monday, May 13, 2019, at her home.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years: Richard Draper of Campbellsville, her mother: Nancy Dixon of Roley and three children: Dennis Draper, Danelle Coomer and Timothy Draper.
A memorial service was held May 18, 2019, at the Campbellsville Church of the Nazarene. Bros. David Young, Donald Curtis and Dwayne Lobb officiated.
L.R. Petty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on May 30, 2019