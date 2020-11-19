1/
Judy Gail Neighbors
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy Gail Neighbors, 73, of Campbellsville was born in Adair County on Aug. 14, 1947, to the late James and Verna (Miller) Agee.
She died on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Taylor Regional Hospital.
She is survived by five children: Jimmy Swallows and wife, Tammy, of Edinburg, Indiana, Tammy Bryant, of Campbellsville, Jacquelynn Dinn, of Raywick, Samantha Garrett and husband, Robert Dale, of Edinburg, Indiana and Andy Rucker and wife, Christy, of Finley; two brothers; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two special friends, and a host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by a brother.
Her funeral service was held on Nov. 9, at L.R. Petty Funeral Home.
Cremation was accorded following the service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
LR Petty Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
L R Petty Funeral Home
1765 New Columbia Rd
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-5151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved