Judy Gail Neighbors, 73, of Campbellsville was born in Adair County on Aug. 14, 1947, to the late James and Verna (Miller) Agee.

She died on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Taylor Regional Hospital.

She is survived by five children: Jimmy Swallows and wife, Tammy, of Edinburg, Indiana, Tammy Bryant, of Campbellsville, Jacquelynn Dinn, of Raywick, Samantha Garrett and husband, Robert Dale, of Edinburg, Indiana and Andy Rucker and wife, Christy, of Finley; two brothers; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two special friends, and a host of other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by a brother.

Her funeral service was held on Nov. 9, at L.R. Petty Funeral Home.

Cremation was accorded following the service.

