Julia F. Burris, 63, of Greensburg, daughter of the late Coakley and Marcella Janes Burris, was born Tuesday, Feb. 14, 1956, in Green County, Kentucky.
She died on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.
Burris is survived by a son and daughter: William "Willie" Wilson and wife Kellie, and Leah Simpson, all of Campbellsville.
Funeral service was held April 22, 2019, in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home with full military honors conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.
Burial was in the Lebanon National Cemetery.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on May 16, 2019