Julius Agee, 76, of Campbellsville, son of the late James A. Agee and Lena Andrew Agee, was born May 17, 1943, in Russell County.

He died at 12:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Campbellsville.

He united in marriage to Shirley Beck on Jan. 21, 1961.

Besides his wife, Shirley Agee, of Campbellsville, he is survived by one son and one daughter, David Agee and wife, Nadena, of Campbellsville, and Bonnie Stumph and husband, Steven, of Lebanon; four grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; one sister and four brothers; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was held at 1 p.m. on Jan. 24, 2020, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Rev. Dannie Nelson and Dr. Brian Rafferty.

Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.