Kathryn Jane Roy, 71, of Campbellsville, was born in Warren County on July 27, 1948, to the late Lloyd Ray and Kathleen (Sexton) Boston.
She died on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Taylor Regional Hospital.
She is survived by her husband, Bro. Glen Roy; one daughter, Lori Canice Roy; one grandson; a sister; four nieces and nephews; a great-niece; two special friends and a host of extended family and friends.
Funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary of the Truth Tabernacle United Pentecostal Church, 4607 Old Lebanon Rd. with Pastor Raymond Clark and Bro. Steve Hoots officiating.
Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
L.R. Petty Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Jan. 16, 2020