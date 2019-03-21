Kathryn Louise Mann Smothers, 85, of Taylor County died on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at the Taylor Regional Hospital. She was born Sept. 19, 1933 to the late Henry Gilbert and Ethel Levice Minor. She had made a profession of faith in Christ and was a member of the Mannsville United Methodist Church.
She was married to Henry Mann, who preceded her in death. Later, she married Billy Smothers, who survives.
Besides her husband, she is survived by: a daughter: Elaine Mann of Elizabethtown; a stepdaughter: Tammy Moore and husband Jim of Cecilia; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; a daughter-in-law and many other family and friends.
She was also preceded in death by two sons: Danny Mann and Darrell Mann; four siblings; and a great-granddaughter.
Funeral service was Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home. Bro. Richard Lowe and Bro. John Hall officiated. Burial was in the Mann Cemetery, Taylor County.
