Kathy Jo Lane, 55, of Campbellsville, was born on May 28, 1964.
She died on Oct. 17, 2019, in Danville at the Ephriam McDowell Medical Center after an extended illness.
She is survived by her husband, Rodger Lane; one daughter: Amber Nicole Lane, of Campbellsville; five siblings and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Dorothy (Philpot) Pike.
Funeral service was held on Oct. 21, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home.
Burial followed in the Green River Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Oct. 31, 2019