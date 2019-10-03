Kay Lou Lee, 82, of Campbellsville, was born on Oct. 5, 1936, in Ingham County, Michigan, to the late Virgil Edward Conley and Marsha Mae Mosher Conley.

She died Sept. 28, 2019, at her residence in Campbellsville.

She united in marriage to Philip M. Lee on July 3, 1954, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 15, 2009.

She is survived by two sons and two daughters: Cynthia Kay Purdy (Jerry), of Collierville, Tennessee; Donald W. Lee (Sharon) of Memphis, Tennessee; Christine Sooriya-Arachchi (Gamini), of Campbellsville and John David Lee (Alison) of Olive Branch, Mississippi; twelve grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

Kay was also preceded in death by a son, David James Lee, and a brother.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Dr. Dewayne Norman.