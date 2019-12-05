Kay Shipp

Service Information
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY
42718
(270)-465-8181
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Obituary
Kay Shipp, 79, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Chester Arthur Benningfield and Ivan Martin Benningfield, was born November 7, 1940, in Taylor County.
She died at 10:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Campbellsville.
She united in marriage to Willie Ray Shipp on June 2, 1963, and he preceded her in death on March 23, 2011.
She is survived by two sons: Louis Shipp and David Shipp and wife, Janice, of Campbellsville; one granddaughter; two step-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; one sister, Doris Jean Price, of Greensburg as well as several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends. 
Kay was also preceded in death by two sisters. 
Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Rev. John Butler.
Burial followed in Brookside Cemetery.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Dec. 5, 2019
