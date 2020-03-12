Kelsay "Bug" Barnes, 91, of Campbellsville, son of the late George Leslie Barnes and Nora Anne Pendleton Barnes, was born on Oct. 19, 1928, in Taylor County.

He died at 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2020, in Hodgenville.

He united in marriage to Thelma Nelson on March 11, 1950.

Besides his wife, Thelma Nelson Barnes of Campbellsville, he is survived by two sons and one daughter: Larry Barnes and wife, Connie, and Ricky Barnes, of Campbellsville and Jane Underwood and husband, Dennis, of Elizabethtown; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, seven brothers (one in infancy) and six sisters.

Funeral service was held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Rev. Jim Durham and Bro. Tim Coghill.

Burial followed in Brookside Cemetery.