Kenneth Donald Litton (1934 - 2019)
Obituary
Kenneth Donald Litton, 84, of Flat Top Lake, West Virginia, son of the late Orville Donald Litton and Virginia N. McQuillen Litton, was born on Dec. 4, 1934, in Glasgow, West Virginia. He died on Aug. 26, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Gaddie Litton; son, Ken Litton, Jr.; two brothers; one sister-in-law; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral service was held Aug. 30, 2019, at United Methodist Temple in Beckley, West Virginia, by Pastor Steve Hamrick.
Graveside service was held Aug. 31, 2019, at Gaddie Cemetery in Campbellsville with full military honors by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Sept. 5, 2019
