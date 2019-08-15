Kenneth J. "Kenny" Eastridge, 70, of Campbellsville, was born in Adair County on Aug. 16, 1945, to the late Calvin and Winnie (Thrasher) Eastridge.
He died on Aug. 11, 2019, in Campbellsville.
He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Galene (Hinton) Eastridge; two daughters, Shay Graybeal (Wes) and Megan Fields (James), both of Campbellsville; two sisters; five grandchildren; a step mother-in-law; two brothers-in-law and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral service was held Aug. 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home by Bro. Richard Lowe.
Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Aug. 15, 2019