Kenneth Leibee

Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Kenneth Leibee, 74, of Campbellsville, son of the late Ken Leibee and Jane Harris Leibee was born Sept. 27, 1945, in Huntington, West Virginia.
He died at 1:31 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Campbellsville.
He united in marriage to Judy Price on Feb. 16, 1991.
Besides his wife, Judy Leibee, of Campbellsville, he is survived by two daughters: Kendra Conrad and husband, Troy, of Lancaster and Janie Leibee, of Lexington; one step-son, Todd Bland and wife, Lora Beth, of Campbellsville; two grandsons; three step-grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; one sister; a brother-in-law and his wife; a sister-in-law and several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral service was held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Revs. Donnie Blick and Jimmy York.
Burial followed in Mt. Washington Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Feb. 6, 2020
