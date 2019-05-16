Kevin Cave Robertson, 61, of Campbellsville was born on Aug. 19, 1957, to the late Clyde Davis and Frances Obie Milburn Robertson.
He died Tuesday, April 14, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
He is survived by his wife, Carroll Kinser Robertson and two children: Aaron Curtsinger and wife Jackie, and Molly Robertson and significant other Corey Davis, all of Campbellsville.
Funeral service was held April 17, 2019, at 7 p.m. in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Pastor Joy Arnold.
