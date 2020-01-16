Kevin Todd Quinn, 54, of Campbellsville, was born on Dec. 20, 1965, to Helen Druin Quinn Pickett and the late Dennis Quinn.
He died on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Louisville at the Jewish Hospital.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Helen and Charles Pickett; his fiancee of 10 years, Elizabeth Baker Couch; five children: Kayla Quinn, Maranda Bandy, Tyler Quinn, Linda Lou Couch and Lacey Quinn; two brothers; five half siblings; a close friend; five grandchildren; two expectant grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral service was held Jan. 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Collison officiating.
Burial followed in the Chappell Cemetery.
