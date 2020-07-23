Kimberly Ann Gutka, 52, of Greensburg, was born Aug. 31, 1967, in Chicago, Illinois, to Joseph and Madlyn Marie (Labuckas) Gutka.

She died on Monday, July 13, 2020, at TJ Samson hospital in Glasgow.

She is survived by two sons, Brandon Gutka, of Campbellsville, and Robert Gutierrez, of Chicago, as well as a host of extended family and friends.

The family chose cremation and services were held privately.

L.R. Petty Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

