Kristi (Dabney) Peterson

Obituary

Kristi Dabney Peterson, of Campbellsville, daughter of Donald Watson Dabney and the late Barbara Allen Dabney, was born March 20, 1965, in Jefferson County, Kentucky. She died at 6:21 a.m., Friday, March 8, 2019 in Lexington. She was 53.

She professed faith in Christ and was a member of the Campbellsville Baptist Church.

She is survived by one son and one daughter: Kendall Peterson of Frankfort and Trey Peterson of Campbellsville; her father, Donald Watson Dabney of Campbellsville; one brother and sister-in-law; two nephews and one niece and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was at 1:00 p.m., Monday, March 11, 2019 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Dr. James E. Jones. Burial was in Brookside Cemetery.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Mar. 14, 2019
