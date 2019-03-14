Kristi Dabney Peterson, of Campbellsville, daughter of Donald Watson Dabney and the late Barbara Allen Dabney, was born March 20, 1965, in Jefferson County, Kentucky. She died at 6:21 a.m., Friday, March 8, 2019 in Lexington. She was 53.



She professed faith in Christ and was a member of the Campbellsville Baptist Church.



She is survived by one son and one daughter: Kendall Peterson of Frankfort and Trey Peterson of Campbellsville; her father, Donald Watson Dabney of Campbellsville; one brother and sister-in-law; two nephews and one niece and many other relatives and friends.



Funeral service was at 1:00 p.m., Monday, March 11, 2019 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Dr. James E. Jones. Burial was in Brookside Cemetery.