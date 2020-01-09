Laeticia Ann "Tish" Stubbs, 57, of Campbellsville, was born in Nelson County on August 19, 1962, to the late Willaim Charles "Charlie" and Norma Ann (Clark) Cissell.
She died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Norton Audubon Hospital.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Stubbs, as well as four siblings, four nieces, a brother-in-law, a sister-in-law, three special friends, her furbaby and a host of other family and friends.
She was also preceded in death by two siblings.
Funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 28, 2019, in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home.
Burial followed in the Good Hope Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Jan. 9, 2020