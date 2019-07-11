Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Blake Pinson. View Sign Service Information Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 (270)-465-8181 Visitation 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home 418 Lebanon Ave. CAMPBELLSVILLE , KY View Map Visitation 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM J. W. CALL FUNERAL HOME 703 Hambley Blvd Pikeville , KY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Blake Pinson, 72, of both Campbellsville and Pikeville, KY, was born on May 9, 1947, to the late Blake Pinson and Anna Rae Dotson Pinson in Pikeville.

He died on July 1, 2019.

He professed faith in Christ and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Pikeville and attended the Mannsville United Methodist Church.

At an early age his parents instilled in him a strong work ethic and sharp sense of business. He married his loving and devoted wife and partner, Gayle Minor Pinson, on Sept. 27, 1975. Together they worked side by side to operate many successful business ventures, with his passion being real estate. Larry was known for his tough negotiating skills, vast real estate knowledge and making every dollar count.

He was an avid horse and mule enthusiast who loved riding and just simply being around them. He enjoyed watching old westerns and horse races. He always bet on his close friend Ken Ramsey's horses, and when able to attend the race he looked forward to joining them in the winner's circle. He was honored when Ken named three horses after him; Pinson, Mellon-Cutter and Tightwad. Larry loved to auctioneer and the excitement of the sale. Out of all his hobbies, trail riding in the truck was always his favorite.

Besides his wife Gayle, he is survived by his three accomplished daughters: Anna Pinson Spears and husband Robbie, Lisa Sizemore and husband Rory as well as Lesley Anderson and husband Chris all of Pikeville; six grandchildren: Blake and Chrisley Anderson, Ava and Hadley Sizemore and Archer and Piper Spears; a cousin (and lifelong friend) who was more like a brother, Bert Hatfield, who introduced him to Gayle and always stood with him as well as several cousins, in-laws and many close friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Dotson Pinson.

Larry Blake lived his life the way he wanted- his way. He wrote his own rules, paved his own way, and was a fighter until the end.

Visitation was held on July 3, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home and on July 5 at J. W. Call and Son Funeral Home in Pikeville.

Burial was in the Pinson Family Cemetery in Pikeville.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Mannsville United Methodist Church, either to the church directly or through the funeral home. Larry Blake Pinson, 72, of both Campbellsville and Pikeville, KY, was born on May 9, 1947, to the late Blake Pinson and Anna Rae Dotson Pinson in Pikeville.He died on July 1, 2019.He professed faith in Christ and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Pikeville and attended the Mannsville United Methodist Church.At an early age his parents instilled in him a strong work ethic and sharp sense of business. He married his loving and devoted wife and partner, Gayle Minor Pinson, on Sept. 27, 1975. Together they worked side by side to operate many successful business ventures, with his passion being real estate. Larry was known for his tough negotiating skills, vast real estate knowledge and making every dollar count.He was an avid horse and mule enthusiast who loved riding and just simply being around them. He enjoyed watching old westerns and horse races. He always bet on his close friend Ken Ramsey's horses, and when able to attend the race he looked forward to joining them in the winner's circle. He was honored when Ken named three horses after him; Pinson, Mellon-Cutter and Tightwad. Larry loved to auctioneer and the excitement of the sale. Out of all his hobbies, trail riding in the truck was always his favorite.Besides his wife Gayle, he is survived by his three accomplished daughters: Anna Pinson Spears and husband Robbie, Lisa Sizemore and husband Rory as well as Lesley Anderson and husband Chris all of Pikeville; six grandchildren: Blake and Chrisley Anderson, Ava and Hadley Sizemore and Archer and Piper Spears; a cousin (and lifelong friend) who was more like a brother, Bert Hatfield, who introduced him to Gayle and always stood with him as well as several cousins, in-laws and many close friends.Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Dotson Pinson.Larry Blake lived his life the way he wanted- his way. He wrote his own rules, paved his own way, and was a fighter until the end.Visitation was held on July 3, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home and on July 5 at J. W. Call and Son Funeral Home in Pikeville.Burial was in the Pinson Family Cemetery in Pikeville.Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Mannsville United Methodist Church, either to the church directly or through the funeral home. Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on July 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Kentucky News-Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close