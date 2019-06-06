Larry Kendall Perkins, 65, of Elkhorn, formerly of Shepherdsville, was born on Feb. 13, 1954, to the late Louis and Daisy Perkins.
He died on June 1, 2019, in Louisville at the Norton Audubon Hospital after an extended illness.
He is survived by his wife: Dorlene (Cox) Perkins of Elkhorn; two children: Daisy Marie Perkins and James Anthony Perkins; and two stepchildren: Berry Edward Gribbins and Christy Jo Gribbins-Burris.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home, 1765 New Columbia Rd., Campbellsville.
Burial will follow at a later date in the Highlands Memorial Park in Mt. Washington, Kentucky.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on June 6, 2019