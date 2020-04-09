Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Wayne Cleaver, 73, of Campbellsville, son of the late Charlie and Dollie (Bloomer) Cleaver, was born on Dec. 12, 1946, in Totz, Kentucky.

He died on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Taylor Regional Hospital after a sudden illness.

He was the devoted husband to Hilda (Gribbons) Cleaver, who preceded him in death in 2017.

He is survived by three children: Kathy Banahan and husband Tom of Illinois, Larry Cleaver, Jr. and wife Vannetta of Louisville, and Charles Cleaver and wife Beverly of Indiana; one brother and a sister-in-law; seventeen grandchildren; a host of stepchildren and grandchildren and several other family members and friends.

He was also preceded in death by two infant children, Eddie and Freddie Cleaver, and seven siblings.

In an effort to fight COVID-19, all funeral services were be performed privately, per executive order.

Burial followed in Mount Washington Cemetery beside his late wife.

L.R. Petty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Apr. 9, 2020

