Service Information
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville , KY 42718
(270)-465-8181

Visitation
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Bethel First Presbyterian Church
502 East Main St.
Campbellsville , KY

Memorial service
10:00 AM
Bethel First Presbyterian Church
502 East Main St.
Campbellsville , KY

Laura E. Farrar, 59, of the Levelwoods Community, was born on June 13, 1960, in San Francisco California, to Alfred E. Harris and Sydney Cotton.

She died on Sept. 23, 2019, peacefully at her home.

She and her husband, Mark A. Farrar, had recently celebrated their 35th anniversary.

She lived her early life in Kitsap County, Washington, where she graduated from Kitsap County High School and, later, Washington State University. She also earned several Master's degrees in counseling and education from Tarleton State and Western Kentucky Universities.

She also was a certified horse instructor with the British Equestrian Society. In 1983, she volunteered for active duty service in the United States

She was employed as an English teacher at several Kentucky schools (both private and public) with the most time spent at LaRue County High School, from which she retired. She was also an active community volunteer with leadership roles in the Dog 4-H Club, Pony Club and over twenty years of Sunday school instruction.

A published author, she is best known for her novel "Legs, the Journey of an American Thoroughbred" which is both a novel and a critique of the horse slaughter industry.

A skilled flautist, she was typically first chair flute in many wind ensembles and performed at church, military and public events worldwide.

She was best known, however, as an extremely talented and skilled horse rider, trainer, breeder and horse farm director. Her equine pursuits included higher level dressage competition, trail riding (which both she and her husband enjoyed immensely) and contributed over thirty years of sidesaddle demonstration and participation in the reenacting and living history hobby.

She was a member of and served on the session of Bethel First Presbyterian Church in Campbellsville. She will be remembered for being a devoted wife and mother, a person with an exceptionally keen intellect and wit, sincere religious devotion, in-depth knowledge of English literature and a true friend of the many horses she rescued from the horse slaughter industry.

Survivors include her parents: Alfred E. Harris, of Poulsbo, Washington, and Sydney Cotton, of Bremerton, Washington; husband, Mark A. Farrar, US Army (retired) of Campbellsville; one son, CPT Victor Farrar, US Army IN and his wife, Marsalie McKenzie, of Ft. Benning, Georgia; three daughters: Elizabeth and her husband, Anthony Heiskell, of Louisville, LT Emily Turner and her husband, LT Caleb Turner, of Elizabethtown, Hope Ballard and her husband, Logan Ballard, of Buffalo; brother, Dr. Peter Harris and his wife, Ellen; two grandsons: Anderson Ballard and Emmett Turner and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Bethel First Presbyterian Church, 502 East Main St. in Campbellsville, followed by graveside service at Levelwoods farm with full military honors by the Marion County

Contributions in Laura's name can be made to the American Standardbred Rescue Organization.

