LaWanda Kay Smith, 50, of Campbellsville was born on September 21, 1968, in Adair County.
She died on June 30, 2019, in Louisville at Jewish Hospital.
She is survived by her mother, Sylvia Young of Campbellsville; her father, Dennis Smith of Hazard, KY; and her sister, Ann White and husband Dale of Louisville.
She was preceded in death by an aunt, Stella Duncan.
Funeral service was held July 6, 2019, in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home in Campbellsville.
Entombment was in the Campbellsville Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on July 11, 2019