Lee Whitney Yarbrough, 70, of Greensburg, formerly of Campbellsville, the daughter of the late Lucien B. and Consuelo (Bajar) Yarbrough, was born on Aug. 27, 1949, in Manila, Philippines.
She died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Greensburg at Green Hill Manor Nursing and Rehab.
She is survived by two daughters, Carla Billeter, of Florida, and Laurissa Cornish, of Germany; five grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family chose cremation.
L.R. Petty Funeral Home in Campbellsville in charge of arrangements.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on May 14, 2020