Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE

Lemuel Read, 67, of Campbellsville, son of the late Archie Read and Mabel Reynolds Warren, was born on Feb. 28, 1953, in Taylor County.

He died at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 17, 2020, in Campbellsville.

He professed faith in Christ and was a member of First United Methodist Church.

He was also a retired employee of Kentucky Utilities and owner of Stephens Shoe Store in Russell Springs.

He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and brother-in law. His granddaughters remarked that he was a traditional grandfather. He will be greatly missed by his family and "good old buddies."

He was an avid golfer and also loved to fish.

He united in marriage to Janey Holmes on June 29, 1975.

Besides his wife, Janey Read, of Campbellsville, he is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan and Jessalyn Read, of Campbellsville; two grandchildren, Reagan Read and Myleah Read, of Campbellsville; one sister, Karlene Read, and husband, Dwight Abel, of Campbellsville; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Judy and Jimmy Jones, Danny Holmes, Terry Holmes and Pam and Jerry Russell, of Campbellsville, Sam Holmes, of Indianapolis, Indiana, Jerry and Nancy Holmes, of St. Paul, Indiana, Linda and Edward Sharpe, of Greensburg, and Ronnie Holmes of Yuma, Arizona; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

As mandated by the governor, services will be private.

Burial was in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.

