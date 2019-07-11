Leoda Garrett Gribbins, 92, of Lebanon died on July 7, 2019, at her home after an illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arvin Gribbins; three sons: Martin Gribbins, Clayton Gribbins and Michael Gribbins as well as six sisters: Eula Bright, Etney Garrett, Zelphia Garrett, Helan Garrett, Jewel Webb and Emma Sue Rippy.
She is survived by a son, Harvey Sonny and wife Bonnie Gribbins of the Mt. Zion Community in Washington County; three daughters: Dorine and husband Charles McGowen of Danville, KY, Debbie and husband Chat Humphress of Campbellsville as well as Nevelda and husband Gary Brown Gribbins of Mannsville. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 12 great great grandchildren. Two daughter-in-laws also survive: Marsha Gribbins, of Campbellsville, and Jane Gribbins, of Lebanon.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 11 a.m in the Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home with Darrell Gribbins, Waylon Gribbins, Justin Gribbins, Jason Humphress, Larry Puyear and Austin Summers as pallbearers, along with honorary pallbearers Jordan Summers and Derrick Lewis.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on July 11, 2019