Leona Hayes, 78, of Campbellsville, formerly of Florida, daughter of the late Tomie Emerson and Mattie McElroy Emerson, was born on Sept. 8, 1941, in Casey County.

She died at 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Louisville.

She united in marriage to Carper Hayes on Oct. 30, 1964.

Besides her husband, Carper Hayes, of Campbellsville, Leona is survived by

one daughter, Becky Hayes and husband, Thomas Sakole, of Ashburn, Virgina;

two brothers; three sisters; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Carper Dean Hayes Jr., on May 22, 1967.

Funeral service was held on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Bro. Buel Hayes.

Burial was in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.

