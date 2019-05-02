Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 (270)-465-8181 Send Flowers Obituary

Lewis Lee Hardin, 85, son of the late Estil Lee Hardin and Idoma Goode Hardin was born Dec. 20, 1933, in Adair County, Kentucky. He passed away peacefully Monday, April 22, 2019, at 9:15 p.m., after listening to some old gospel tunes, prayer and a lot of family love.

He was a believer in Christ.

He was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Conflicts having served his country honorably in the

He was a former employee of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.

Lewis struggled with Alzheimer's for several years, and now he is at peace. Somehow, he handled the diagnosis and all the horrible effects with grace.

Some of his favorite things were the Wildcats, family Rook games, big Hardin family reunions, camping on the riverbanks, fishing, finding a good fishing hole, finding crazy worms to go fishing with, talking about fishing, and frying fish for family and friends. He was known for his loud laughter, back-slapping hugs, love of dancing, and pitching children high into the air with them screaming, "do it again." His nieces and nephews (of which there are many, as Lewis was one of ten, including his twin sister) still talk about the delight they felt when he was around. He loved playing with them almost as much as fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Mings Hardin of Campbellsville; one son and two daughters: Greg Hardin and wife, Pam of Columbia, Beverly Knifley of Campbellsville and Sherry Duffy and husband, Bill of Shepherdsville; eight grandchildren; eleven grandchildren; one brother and five sisters: Carl Hardin and wife, Phyllis, Wanda Combest, Frances Hutchens, Ann Mills, Juanita Newman and Patsy Johnson and husband, Doug; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by one brother and two sisters: William Hardin, Celestine Siers and Beulah Watson.

Words cannot convey the family's appreciation for Bluegrass Assisted Living in Campbellsville and the Radcliff Veterans Home. He was loved and well cared for by many.

His memorial service was 1 p.m., Friday, April 26, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Dr. Paul Patton and Steve Wolfe.

Burial was in Lebanon National Cemetery. Lewis Lee Hardin, 85, son of the late Estil Lee Hardin and Idoma Goode Hardin was born Dec. 20, 1933, in Adair County, Kentucky. He passed away peacefully Monday, April 22, 2019, at 9:15 p.m., after listening to some old gospel tunes, prayer and a lot of family love.He was a believer in Christ.He was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Conflicts having served his country honorably in the United States Air Force He was a former employee of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.Lewis struggled with Alzheimer's for several years, and now he is at peace. Somehow, he handled the diagnosis and all the horrible effects with grace.Some of his favorite things were the Wildcats, family Rook games, big Hardin family reunions, camping on the riverbanks, fishing, finding a good fishing hole, finding crazy worms to go fishing with, talking about fishing, and frying fish for family and friends. He was known for his loud laughter, back-slapping hugs, love of dancing, and pitching children high into the air with them screaming, "do it again." His nieces and nephews (of which there are many, as Lewis was one of ten, including his twin sister) still talk about the delight they felt when he was around. He loved playing with them almost as much as fishing.He is survived by his wife, Mary Mings Hardin of Campbellsville; one son and two daughters: Greg Hardin and wife, Pam of Columbia, Beverly Knifley of Campbellsville and Sherry Duffy and husband, Bill of Shepherdsville; eight grandchildren; eleven grandchildren; one brother and five sisters: Carl Hardin and wife, Phyllis, Wanda Combest, Frances Hutchens, Ann Mills, Juanita Newman and Patsy Johnson and husband, Doug; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by one brother and two sisters: William Hardin, Celestine Siers and Beulah Watson.Words cannot convey the family's appreciation for Bluegrass Assisted Living in Campbellsville and the Radcliff Veterans Home. He was loved and well cared for by many.His memorial service was 1 p.m., Friday, April 26, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Dr. Paul Patton and Steve Wolfe.Burial was in Lebanon National Cemetery. Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on May 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Kentucky News-Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close