Linda Lou Alford, 75, of Campbellsville, was born in Scottsville on Dec. 7, 1944, to Mazie (Wilkerson) Kettles and the late Ray Kettles.
She died on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, James L. Alford; two children, Kristin Bolin and husband, Jackie, and James L. Alford Jr., all of Campbellsville; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild; five siblings, and a host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by two brothers.
The family chose cremation, and services were held privately.
L.R. Petty Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
L R Petty Funeral Home
1765 New Columbia Rd
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-5151
