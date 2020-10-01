Linda Lou Alford, 75, of Campbellsville, was born in Scottsville on Dec. 7, 1944, to Mazie (Wilkerson) Kettles and the late Ray Kettles.

She died on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, James L. Alford; two children, Kristin Bolin and husband, Jackie, and James L. Alford Jr., all of Campbellsville; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild; five siblings, and a host of other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by two brothers.

The family chose cremation, and services were held privately.

L.R. Petty Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store