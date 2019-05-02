Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 (270)-465-8181 Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Lou Nunn, 71, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Kermit Edward Cox and Pernie Marie Lawson Cox, was born Nov. 11, 1947, in Taylor County, Kentucky. She died at 11:39 a.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Campbellsville.

She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Campbellsville Separate Baptist Church.

Linda worked as a cashier at Wal-Mart for some 23 years.

She was always available if her family needed anything. Linda was the glue that kept her family together, she knew how to make her kids and grandkids behave, she loved to raise a garden and flowers and was a great baker.

She united in marriage to James R. "Dickie" Nunn, of Campbellsville, Sept. 27, 2014.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her step-mother, Dollie Cox of Campbellsville; by five daughters: Debbie Bottoms and husband, Tom, Melissa Glass and husband, Larry, Bernice Ford, Bonnie Skaggs and husband, Chad, and Jan Tosh and husband Brian all of Campbellsville; a step-daughter, Jennifer Holmes and husband, Kevin of Campbellsville; ten grandchildren: Jeremiah Bottoms, Zach Bottoms and wife, Falesha, Jaclyn Bottoms, Ashley Pike and husband, Wade, Aaron Daffron, Cindy Wooldridge, Jacob Ford, Josh Ford, Brittany Beard and Brandon Skaggs; four great-grandchildren; three brothers and four sisters: Mac Cox, Doug Cox, Michael Cox, Kathy Jean Pelly and husband, Terry of Campbellsville and Cassie Brady of Lebanon; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

Her funeral service was at 2 p.m., Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Rev. Raymond Atwood with cremation following.

Expressions of sympathy requested to be donations to Campbellsville Separate Baptist Church and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home. Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on May 2, 2019

