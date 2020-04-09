Master Lonnie James Taylor Jr., 8 days old, of Columbia, son of Lonnie and Francene (Cox) Taylor, was born in Taylor County on March 1, 2020.
He died on Monday, March 9, 2020, in Louisville at Norton Children's Hospital.
He us survived by his parents, Lonnie and Fran Taylor, of Columbia; five siblings: Briana, Ethan, Ava, Brayden and Gavin Taylor; his grandparents; his great-grandmother; aunts and uncles and several other extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Frances Cox.
Funeral service was held on March 17, 2020, in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home.
Burial followed in the Columbia Cemetery.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Apr. 9, 2020