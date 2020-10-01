1/1
Loretta Sharp
1931 - 2020
Loretta Sharp, 89, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Benjamin Harrison Perkins and Virginia Pike Perkins, was born on March 31, 1931, in Taylor County.
She died at 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Campbellsville.
She professed faith in Christ and was a member of God's Grace Church.
She retired from Fruit of the Loom with over 40 years of service.
She united in marriage to William T. "Bill" Sharp on Oct. 12, 1946, and he preceded her in death on June 17, 2000.
She was an outgoing person who never met a stranger, and enjoyed working in her garden and flowers.
She is survived by one son, Gary Sharp, and wife, Mary Ann, of Campbellsville; one daughter-in-law, Sharon Sharp, of Campbellsville; three grandchildren: Shannon Sharp, John Sharp and wife, Lindsey, all of Campbellsville, and Lisa Nelson and husband, Sean, of Buffalo; four great-grandchildren: Julie Sharp, Logan Sharp, Dawson Creason and Bentley J. Sharp-Ford; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Ronnie Sharp; a grandchild, Jeff Sharp; a brother, Edward Perkins, and six sisters: Margaret Barnett, Venetta Barnett, Virginia Askren, Ida Belle Corbin, Irene Bault and Mattie Perkins.
Her funeral service was held on Saturday, Sept. 26, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Bro. John Stilts.
Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and may be made at the funeral home.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
SEP
26
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-8181
Memories & Condolences

September 23, 2020
So sorry to hear about Loretta, me and my mother worked with at FOL. Her and my mother were good friends. She always had a smile. You are in my prayers.
SHERRIE NUNN
Friend
September 23, 2020
Loretta was a wonderful person. She did so much for my sister Judith Shreve Dorris during the final years of her battle with MS. My family will miss her dearly. Kay Shreve Hudson
Kay Shreve Hudson
Friend
