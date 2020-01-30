Lou Bell (York) Dyer Veatch, 82, the daughter of the late Elmer and Iva (Morrison) York, was born Jan. 16, 1938, in Cumberland County.

She died on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Campbellsville at Taylor Regional Hospital.

She is survived by a daughter, Patricia Dyer Bell, and John Pelcher II, of Campbellsville; a sister, Betty Jo Wheatley, and husband, Henry, of Campbellsville; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; a special niece; a special great-niece and a host of other nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers.

Funeral service was held Jan. 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of L.R. Petty Funeral Home with Bro. Ronnie Dooley officiating.

Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.