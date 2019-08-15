Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lou Vera Wright. View Sign Service Information Cowherd & Parrott Funeral Home 206 South Main St. Greensburg , KY 42743 (270)-932-4271 Send Flowers Obituary

Lou Vera Wright, 99, of the Black Gnat community in Green County, was born Oct. 6, 1919, in Green County.

She died on Aug. 4, 2019, at the Green Hill Rehab & Care Center.

She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Beech Grove Baptist Church.

She was a retired Fruit of the Loom employee, ran a bakery out of her home, a former member of the Black Gnat Homemakers, a Women's Missionary Union Member and a Homemaker.

She united in marriage to Ream "RB" Wright on Jan. 21, 1939, and he preceded her in death on July 4, 2004.

Survivors include her children: Billy G. Wright (Shirley), Ottis Wright (Barbara) and Sherry Clark (Jeff), all of Campbellsville; six grandchildren: PhyllisWilliams, Greta Wright, Stephanie Kidd and Shayla Clark, all of Campbellsville, Jeremy Clark of Kansas and Lydia Corey of Springfield, Kentucky; nine great-grandchildren: Christopher Williams, Victoria Kidd, Karsyn Kidd, Nikki Clark, Kayley Clark, Jeremiah Clark, Isaiah Clark, Maci Corey and Madlyn Corey; two sisters: Arvel Vanarsdall and Nona Faye Simpson of Greensburg.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by four sisters: Claudine Bonta, Irene Milby and two others in infancy; three brothers: Harris Mays, Cecil Mays and Clodus Mays.

Funeral service was held Aug. 7, 2019, at the Cowherd and Parrott Funeral Home.

Burial followed in the Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.

Expressions of sympathy are requested in the form of donations to the Gideon Bible Fund, and can be made at the funeral home.

