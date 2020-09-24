Louise Shofner, 79, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Charlie Matt Thompson and Edna Marie Skaggs Thompson, was born on Oct. 7, 1940, in Taylor County.
She died at 11:15 A.M., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Campbellsville.
She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Zion Separate Baptist Church.
She retired from Fruit of the Loom after some 40 years.
She was a great wife and a loving mother who cherished her family, and she was "Granny" to all kids.
Besides her husband, Elbert Shofner, of Campbellsville, she is survived by: two daughters, Dixie Sprowles and Debra Sprowles and husband, Roger, of Campbellsville; four grandchildren, Chris Sprowles of Lexington, Jeremy Sprowles, Wendi Akin and husband, Bryan, and Josh Sprowles and fiancé, Kassie Grant, of Campbellsville; nine great-grandchildren: Chase Brockman and wife, Whitney, Chance Brockman, McKayla Sprowles, Baylee Sprowles, Jayde Sprowles and Brylee Sprowles, of Campbellsville, and Christopher Sprowles, Nathaniel Sprowles, and Hudson Cooper Sprowles, of Lexington; three great-great-grandchildren: Nevaeh Brockman, Bentley Brockman and Addison Brockman; two sisters and four brothers: Wanda Lewis and husband, Buck, and Sue Sprowles and husband, Coleman, Mike Thompson, Dean Thompson and wife, Penny, and Danny Thompson and wife, Pam, of Campbellsville, and David Thompson; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
She was also preceded in death by a great-great-granddaughter, Ember Brockman, and a brother, Bobby Kenneth Thompson in infancy.
Her funeral service was held on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Bro. Ronda Arnett and Bro. Brent Gupton.
Burial followed in Zion Separate Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Sep. 24, 2020.