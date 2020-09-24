1/1
Louise Shofner
1940 - 2020
Louise Shofner, 79, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Charlie Matt Thompson and Edna Marie Skaggs Thompson, was born on Oct. 7, 1940, in Taylor County.
She died at 11:15 A.M., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Campbellsville.
She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Zion Separate Baptist Church.
She retired from Fruit of the Loom after some 40 years.
She was a great wife and a loving mother who cherished her family, and she was "Granny" to all kids.
Besides her husband, Elbert Shofner, of Campbellsville, she is survived by: two daughters, Dixie Sprowles and Debra Sprowles and husband, Roger, of Campbellsville; four grandchildren, Chris Sprowles of Lexington, Jeremy Sprowles, Wendi Akin and husband, Bryan, and Josh Sprowles and fiancé, Kassie Grant, of Campbellsville; nine great-grandchildren: Chase Brockman and wife, Whitney, Chance Brockman, McKayla Sprowles, Baylee Sprowles, Jayde Sprowles and Brylee Sprowles, of Campbellsville, and Christopher Sprowles, Nathaniel Sprowles, and Hudson Cooper Sprowles, of Lexington; three great-great-grandchildren: Nevaeh Brockman, Bentley Brockman and Addison Brockman; two sisters and four brothers: Wanda Lewis and husband, Buck, and Sue Sprowles and husband, Coleman, Mike Thompson, Dean Thompson and wife, Penny, and Danny Thompson and wife, Pam, of Campbellsville, and David Thompson; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
She was also preceded in death by a great-great-granddaughter, Ember Brockman, and a brother, Bobby Kenneth Thompson in infancy.
Her funeral service was held on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Bro. Ronda Arnett and Bro. Brent Gupton.
Burial followed in Zion Separate Baptist Church Cemetery.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
SEP
23
Service
12:00 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-8181
Memories & Condolences

7 entries
September 23, 2020
Elbert (and all family members):

So sorry for your loss of Louise. Even though
Her future is secure, my prayers and thoughts are with you. The memories and God’s presence will help you in time! Please know that I appreciate and care for you all.
Calvin Chaney
Friend
September 23, 2020
Louise was a special person. She was a great worker and loved her family. She will be missed greatly!
Karen Batcher
Family
September 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss, I didn’t know her personally, but I know she will be missed so much from her family. May God watch over your family and help you all through this loss , I’ve heard so much bout her and Pa from Josh and Kassie , have y’all in my thoughts and prayers
Anita Shoe
Acquaintance
September 21, 2020
Elbert and entire family, so very sorry for your loss. Louise was one special woman, always kind and sweet. It is true that the HEAVENS have truly gained another angel.
Mary Ann Brown
Friend
September 20, 2020
We love you granny. There will not be a day that goes by that we won't think of you. You are loved so much! We will definitely miss sitting on your front porch and talking. Its hard to accept that your not going to be here anymore but we know you are in a wonderful place, we can't wait to see you again! You are our precious Angel! We love for eternity! Rest in peace Granny, we miss you.
Josh & Kassie Sprowles
Grandchild
September 20, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Telsie & Tena Fudge
September 20, 2020
Praying for the family!!! So sorry for your loss.
Angie Gilpin
Classmate
