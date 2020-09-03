1/
Louise (Roution) Trevino
Louise Roution Trevino, 90, of Louisville, died on Saturday, Aug. 29, in Louisville at Norton Audubon Hospital.
She was the daughter of the late George and Mary Roution.
Her husband, Bernardo "Benny" Trevino, also preceded her in death, as did a son, Thomas Keith "Tommy" Trevino, and a sister.
She is survived by three daughters: Teresa Hardin, Mary Rucker (Sherman) and Isabel Garza; a son, Bernardo Ray "Benny" Trevino; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a great-great granddaughter; four siblings and a host of nephews, nieces, friends and loved ones.
Her funeral service was held on Sept. 1 at L.R. Petty Funeral Home, and Bro. Steve Priddy officiated.
Burial followed in Merrimac Cemetery.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Sep. 3, 2020.
