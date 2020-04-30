Lowell Graham, 81, of Campbellsville, son of the late Wendell Graham and Jennie Victoria Morris Graham, was born on Feb. 27, 1939, in Taylor County.

He died at 4:10 a.m. on Sunday, April 26, 2020, in Campbellsville.

He united in marriage to Sarah Ruth Short on June 8, 1957.

Besides his wife, Sarah Ruth Graham, of Campbellsville, he is survived by two sons and two daughters: Doug Graham and Joan, of Frankfort, Trent Graham and Marie, Penny Gaskins and Darrell and Michelle Perkins, of Campbellsville; a daughter-in-law, Melissa Willis and John, of Campbellsville; a special grand daughter who they raised, Sierra Seaborne and Casey; 12 other grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two expectant great-grandchildren; one brother; one sister; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by one son, Max Patrick Graham, on June 15, 2006, and three granddaughters.

As mandated by the governor, services will be private.

Burial will be in Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery with service by Bro. Jeff Gaines.

Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.