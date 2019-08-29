Loyd Wayne Bell, 71, of the Levelwoods community was born on April 19, 1948 to the late Creed and Myrtle (Warren) Bell.

He died on Aug. 18, 2019, at his home after battling cancer.

He was married to Kimberly (Brown) Bell, who preceded him in death.

He is survived by three children: Angela Fields, Renee Bell and Joey Bell, all of Campbellsville; four siblings; nine grandchildren; one great-granddaughter and a host of other family and friends.

Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by a sister and two brothers.

Funeral service was held Aug. 20, 2019, in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home with Bro. Will Sipes officiating.

Burial followed beside his wife in the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Campbellsville.