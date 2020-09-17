Lucille Brockman, 102, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Elmer Franklin and Elsie Keltner Franklin, was born on June 30, 1919, in Taylor County.
She died at 12 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Greensburg.
She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Bible Baptist Tabernacle.
She united in marriage to Charles Brockman on April 3, 1945, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 30, 2013.
She is survived by one son, Charles E. Brockman, of Campbellsville; six grandchildren: John Brockman, Robbie Brockman, Jessica Holmes, Jeremy Holmes and Donald Eugene Brockman of Campbellsville and Denise Brockman of Houston, Texas; four great-grandchildren: Levi Brockman, Taelor Brockman and Denae Brockman, of Campbellsville and Marquie Brockman, of Houston, Texas; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Sue Brockman; one granddaughter, Brittany Brockman, one brother and three sisters: Robert Huston Franklin, Christine Eschmann, Virginia Shipp and Audrey Johnston.
Her funeral service was held on Sept. 11, 2020, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Pastor Bob Cutler.
Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy are requested in the form of donations to The Special Olympics
and may be made through the funeral home.