1/1
Lucille Brockman
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucille Brockman, 102, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Elmer Franklin and Elsie Keltner Franklin, was born on June 30, 1919, in Taylor County.
She died at 12 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Greensburg.
She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Bible Baptist Tabernacle.
She united in marriage to Charles Brockman on April 3, 1945, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 30, 2013.
She is survived by one son, Charles E. Brockman, of Campbellsville; six grandchildren: John Brockman, Robbie Brockman, Jessica Holmes, Jeremy Holmes and Donald Eugene Brockman of Campbellsville and Denise Brockman of Houston, Texas; four great-grandchildren: Levi Brockman, Taelor Brockman and Denae Brockman, of Campbellsville and Marquie Brockman, of Houston, Texas; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Sue Brockman; one granddaughter, Brittany Brockman, one brother and three sisters: Robert Huston Franklin, Christine Eschmann, Virginia Shipp and Audrey Johnston.
Her funeral service was held on Sept. 11, 2020, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Pastor Bob Cutler.
Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy are requested in the form of donations to The Special Olympics and may be made through the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-8181
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
September 11, 2020
She was a sweetheart made my day every morning when I got to work going to miss her smiling face
Yolanda Losicco
Friend
September 11, 2020
Lucille was dedicated to her family and was kind to anyone who came through her door. She was an excellent cook, and always had a beautiful smile. She was generous and kind. God bless you.
Linda Shipp
September 9, 2020
She was such a great person, she is gonna be missed by so many people. She was really good to me when I stayed and helped her, Pop-ow Brockman and Sue. Mom-ow Brockman, there’s not words that I can say for her to know jus how much I loved her, love you Mom-ow Brockman..
Denise Prince
Family
September 8, 2020
Amazing lady that loved everyone especially her family! Such an inspiration too many! Love you Lucille..Until we meet again my dear friend!
Stephanie Shively
Friend
September 8, 2020
She was amazing. Sorry, I will be out of town for the visitation.
Marilyn Henderson Neumann
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved