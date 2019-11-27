Lucille Ryder, 99, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Henry Harrison and Dolly Dehoney Harrison, was born on July 25, 1920, in Adair County.
She died at 6:20 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Campbellsville.
She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Robinson Creek Baptist Church.
She worked hard most of her life as a homemaker, seamstress and curtain maker.
She united in marriage to Melvin Graham, who preceded her in death, and later united in marriage to Thornton Ryder, who also preceded her in death.
She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Lloyd and Janet Graham of Argyle, Texas; one grandson, William Harrison Graham and wife, Jessica, of Texas and two great-grandchildren: Harrison Thomas Graham and Brooke Lynn Graham, a friend and caretaker, Brenda Caldwell, of Campbellsville as well as several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
She was also preceded in death by three brothers: Woodruff Harrison, Woodrow Harrison and Dehoney Harrison.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the great care given by Brenda Caldwell to their loved one.
Funeral service was held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Rev. Jim Durham.
Burial followed in Brookside Cemetery.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Nov. 27, 2019