Lucy (Watkins) Wayne

Service Information
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY
42718
(270)-465-8181
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
View Map
Obituary
Lucy Watkins Wayne, 83, of Campbellsville, was born Sept. 29, 1936, in Garrard County, Kentucky, to Adolph and Ruth Watkins.
She died at 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 23, 2019, in Campbellsville.
Besides her husband, James E. Wayne, of Campbellsville, she is survived by: a son, Randy Wayne, and wife, Sharon, of Campbellsville; a daughter, Patti Price, and husband, Randall, of Suwanee, Georgia; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one brother; two sisters; a granddog and several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.    
She was preceded in death by a son, Terry Lee Wayne, in infancy.
Funeral service was held on Dec. 28, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by family.
Burial followed in Brookside Cemetery.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Dec. 31, 2019
