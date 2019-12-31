Lucy Watkins Wayne, 83, of Campbellsville, was born Sept. 29, 1936, in Garrard County, Kentucky, to Adolph and Ruth Watkins.

She died at 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 23, 2019, in Campbellsville.

Besides her husband, James E. Wayne, of Campbellsville, she is survived by: a son, Randy Wayne, and wife, Sharon, of Campbellsville; a daughter, Patti Price, and husband, Randall, of Suwanee, Georgia; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one brother; two sisters; a granddog and several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by a son, Terry Lee Wayne, in infancy.

Funeral service was held on Dec. 28, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by family.

Burial followed in Brookside Cemetery.