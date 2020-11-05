1/1
Ludora Feese Perkins
Ludora Feese Perkins, 95, of Knifley, died on Oct. 27, 2020.
She is survived by four daughters: Lana Dale Poppe (husband Paul Poppe), Edwina Gonzalez, Kimberly Barbee & Jennifer Perkins (wife Gretchen Bolton); one brother, Mickey Feese (wife Carol); two sisters, Laverne Kennon (husband Bob) and Betty Mae White (husband David), as well as a sister-in-law, Norene Feese.
Her funeral service was held privately with burial following in Dunbar Family Cemetery.
Grissom-Martin Funeral Home, found online at grissommartin.com, was in charge of arrangements.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Nov. 5, 2020.
