Lula Mae Cave, 81, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late George Richard Phillips and Louise Brown Phillips, was born May 4, 1938, in Taylor County, Kentucky.

She died at 8:05 a.m. on Oct. 17, 2019, in Lexington following a short illness.

She united in marriage to Albert Lynwood "Sonny" Cave on Aug. 19, 1956 and he preceded her in death on Feb. 3, 2012.

She is survived by two sons: Stan Cave and wife, Carol, of Nicholasville, and Phillip Cave and wife, Krista, of Lexington; five grandchildren; one brother and one sister; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by a brother.

Funeral service was held Oct. 20, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Dr. James E. Jones.

Burial followed in Brookside Cemetery.