Mabel Dix
1926 - 2020
Mabel Dix, 94, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Richard Harding Hunt and Maggie Whitehead Hunt, was born on June 20, 1926, in Taylor County.
She died at 12:37 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Campbellsville.
She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Meadowview Baptist Church.
She was a former employee of Fruit of the Loom in Campbellsville and Weight Watchers.
She united in marriage to Dean Dix on May 14, 1949, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 2, 1995.
She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Maurice and Nancy Dix, of Campbellsville; four grandchildren: John McLean and wife, Farrah, Mary McLean Sapp and husband, Greg, Melissa Dix Williams and Ethan Sapp; one sister-in-law, Christine Dix, of Campbellsville; she is also survived by several nieces and nephews, including Donna Blair and Craig Dix, and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters: Richard Hunt, Kermit Hunt, Everett Hunt, Ennis Hunt, Oliver Hunt, Eunice Rose and Iva Hunt.
A private service was held on Nov. 23 at Campbellsville Memorial Gardens by Rev. Jim Murphy.
Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy are requested in the form of donations to Bethel First Presbyterian Church and may be made through Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Service
Campbellsville Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-8181
November 22, 2020
Linda and Creed Caldwell
November 22, 2020
Sweet lady
Trent Walters
Friend
