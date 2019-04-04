Mamie Allyene Wright, 89, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Will and Cora (Mardis) Bright, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the Taylor Regional Hospital.



She was born March 7, 1930. She had made a profession of faith in Christ and was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.



She united in marriage to Arthur Goff, who preceded her in death in 1988. Later, she united in marriage to Garland Wright, who survives.



She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



She was preceded in death by eight siblings and two siblings in infancy.



Funeral service was Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home, Campbellsville, Kentucky. Interment followed in the Brookside Cemetery.



L.R. Petty Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.