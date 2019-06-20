Marcia Beard, 82, of Glasgow, formerly of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Garland B. Rose and Naomi Mardis Rose, was born September 30, 1936, in Taylor County.
She died at 4 p.m. on June 10, 2019, in Glasgow.
She professed faith in Christ and attended First United Methodist Church of Glasgow and the Growing Christians Class at the church.
In her younger days she enjoyed golfing and playing cards with her friends. She dearly loved her family and her little dog, Georgie.
She united in marriage to Alvin L. Beard on June 15, 1956, and he preceded her in death on March 18, 1986.
She is survived by one son and one daughter: Dr. Craig Beard and wife, Kathy of Bowling Green and Candy Wethington and husband Chris of Glasgow; daughter-in-law, Mindy Montano and husband, Tony of Louisville; four grandchildren: Jeremy Lewis Beard of Louisville, Taylor Wethington of Glasgow, Will Beard and wife, Abby and Katie Beard of Bowling Green; four great-grandchildren: Landon Beard, Madelyn Beard, Autumn Beard and Bryce Beard of Louisville; a sister-in-law, Jane Rose of Lexington; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
She was also preceded in death by one son, Mickey Beard; one grandson, Jordan Scott Beard; a brother, Danny Rose, her former husband, Doris Newton and her best friend, Wilma Bryant.
Funeral service was held on June 14, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Bridget Groce.
Burial was in Brookside Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the or Gideon Bibles and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.
