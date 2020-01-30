Margaret Coomes, 79, daughter of the late Herbert Cook and Nettie VanArsdale Cook, was born Jan. 15, 1941, in Green County.
She died at 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 17, 2020, in Elizabethtown.
She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Campbellsville Christian Church and was a retired employee of Fruit of the Loom in Campbellsville after 46 years of service.
She was an avid journal writer, an animal lover (loving hummingbirds, especially) and enjoyed horseback riding and gardening.
She united in marriage to Donnie Glenn Coomes on July 26, 1958, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 29, 2011.
She is survived by one son, Ronald G. Coomes, and companion, Denise Browning, of Campbellsville; one son-in-law, Ronnie Durham, of Campbellsville; four grandchildren: Jonathan Durham Parker and husband, Wesley, of Campbellsville, Stephanie Ashby and husband, Kevin, of Alvaton, Phillip Coomes and Morgan Ashleigh, of Fairhope, Alabama; four great-grandchildren: Caitlyn Nichole Bayles and husband, Seth, of Bowling Green, Chloe Brianne Graham, of Franklin, Karsyn Elise Ashby and Kerrigan Ashby of Alvaton; a brother-in-law and special friend, Walter Coomes, of Florida and many other relatives and friends.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Millinda Jo Durham, on Aug. 18, 2017, as well as two brothers, Bobby Cook and Billy Cook.
A memorial service was held at 7 p.m. on Jan. 22, 2020, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Dr. Joel Patton.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Jan. 30, 2020