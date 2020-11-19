1/
Margaret Sapp
1935 - 2020
Margaret Sapp, 85, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Ralph Rodgers and Claudine McCubbin Rodgers, was born on June 22, 1935, in Taylor County.
She died at 3:25 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Louisville.
She is survived by three children: Steve Sapp, of Campbellsville, Bradley Sapp (Sherl), of Summersville and Jennifer Wethington (Van), of Bowling Green; six grandchildren; one step-grandson; six great-grandchildren; four siblings; several nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Sapp; a daughter, Karen Gail Sapp Fawcett, and two brothers.
A private funeral service was held on Nov. 16 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Bro. Greg Bowen.
Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Funeral service
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-8181
