Margaret Clark Shively, 92, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Shelby Bottoms and Alice Greer Bottoms, was born May 15, 1926 in Taylor County, Kentucky. She died at 1:19 p.m., Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Campbellsville.
She professed faith in Christ and was a member of South Campbellsville Baptist Church.
She united in marriage to Frank Clark in 1946 and he preceded her in death November 5, 1970. She later united in marriage to Thomas Shively February 2, 1977 and he preceded her in death May 27, 2005.
She is survived by one daughter and one son: Doris Puryear and husband, Richard and Jim Clark and wife, Kathy of Campbellsville; two step-children: Frances Buckman of Calvary and Nancy Atwood and husband, Danny of Greensburg; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; one sister and one brother; one aunt; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
She was also preceded in death by four brothers and five sisters.
Funeral service was at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 1, 2019 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville in Campbellsville by Bro. Jim Durham. Burial was in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Apr. 4, 2019